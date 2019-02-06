|
|
Karen Lynn Keifer
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Karen Lynn Keifer (Taylor/Hadley), 78, of Cuyahoga Falls, was called home by our Lord and Savior the evening of January 30, 2019. Karen was born May 27, 1940 in Parkersburg, W. Va.
Karen was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Ralph and Pauline Keifer and brother, Ralph Keifer Jr. She is survived by her brother, Mark Taylor; son, James Brian (Barb) Hadley; and daughters, Paula Hadley and Elizabeth (Charles) Marotto; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Sunday, February 10 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid and Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave. (at Third St., one block north of Portage Trail), Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, where a funeral will take place on Monday at 11:00 a.m. A full obituary can be found at www.anthonyfh.com. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 6, 2019