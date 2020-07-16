Karen M. Shumway, 75, of North Canton, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was born March 13, 1945 in Akron, Ohio to the late Ebon and Iona Vaughan. Karen worked for Stark County Womens Clinic for many years before her retirement from North Canton Medical Foundation. She enjoyed reading especially the Bible, running, soaking in the sun, spending time with her grandkids and family gatherings. Karen loved the Lord and going to church at Maranatha Bible Church and Faith Community Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Ebon Gary Vaughan. Karen is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Richard; children, Brandi (Dan) Osborn of Canfield, Ohio and Scott (Nikki) Mickley; grandchildren, Samuel, Hailey and Brennah Osborn; Caleb and Joshua Mickley; stepchildren, Terri (Bill) Vancamp and Tracy (Walter) Carlson and a host of stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grand children; sisters, Cheryl Schrock and Connie (John) Winkler and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. With social distancing guidelines in place the family will receive friends on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with services to follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Glen Osborn and Rev. John Wiseman officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Broken Chains Ministry, P.O. Box 502, Akron, Ohio 44309. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
