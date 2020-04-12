Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Karen Marie Stambaugh


1954 - 2020
Karen Marie Stambaugh Obituary
) On Tuesday, April 7th 2020, Karen Marie Haren Stambaugh, loving wife of Alan Stambaugh and mother of two, passed away in her home with her husband of 40 years by her side. Karen was born on November 26th, 1954 in Akron, Ohio. She grew up in Ellet and after raising her children, earned a B.S. in social work from the U. of Akron. She spent over two decades working for H.M. Life where she helped families escape homelessness and connect to supportive services for housing and employment. Karen and Alan, best friends, shared a love for the outdoors and camping. She enjoyed sewing, spoiling her grandchildren, doting on her nieces and nephews, and was an avid Tribe fan. Karen's pride and joy were her two children, bragging about them to any listening ear. She will be missed by her husband; her children, Rhiannon (David) Williams and Corey (SoHee) Stambaugh; grandchildren, Rachel, Bailey, Michelle and Cody; brothers, William (Melissa), Robert (Darlene) Haren; and cherished family friend, Linda "Mama" Hugg. She was preceded in death by her parents, Denis Haren, Virginia (Yerkey) and Frank DeBoard. Memorial contributions may be made to local charities that provide support for those in need. At this time, no service is planned. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. To leave a message for Karen's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com. Finally, Karen would like to say "God save the Kinks!"
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020
