Karen Moss, age 60, of Uniontown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday evening April 16, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Akron.



She was born March 1, 1959, in Barberton, graduated from Springfield High School in 1977 and attended Akron University. For many years Karen worked at Duncan Trailer Sales in Akron and most recently worked at Scannacon Inc. She was a member of the Chapel in Marlboro. Karen was passionate about her family, especially her two year-old grandson, loved camping, boating, riding 4-wheelers, and spending time at the beach. Karen will be remembered for her caring heart, supporting and encouraging everyone around her.



Karen is survived by her husband of 40 years, Robert; son and daughter-in-law, Curtis and Jennifer Moss of Uniontown; mother, Mary Raschelle of Springfield; her beloved grandson, Cameron; dogs, Ariel and Harlie. Preceded in death by her father, Benjamin Raschelle.



Calling hours will be Friday 4 - 7 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home in Hartville. Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Joel Cochran officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Peace Cemetery.



