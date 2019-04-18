Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Moss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Moss

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Karen Moss Obituary
Karen Moss

Karen Moss, age 60, of Uniontown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday evening April 16, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Akron.

She was born March 1, 1959, in Barberton, graduated from Springfield High School in 1977 and attended Akron University. For many years Karen worked at Duncan Trailer Sales in Akron and most recently worked at Scannacon Inc. She was a member of the Chapel in Marlboro. Karen was passionate about her family, especially her two year-old grandson, loved camping, boating, riding 4-wheelers, and spending time at the beach. Karen will be remembered for her caring heart, supporting and encouraging everyone around her.

Karen is survived by her husband of 40 years, Robert; son and daughter-in-law, Curtis and Jennifer Moss of Uniontown; mother, Mary Raschelle of Springfield; her beloved grandson, Cameron; dogs, Ariel and Harlie. Preceded in death by her father, Benjamin Raschelle.

Calling hours will be Friday 4 - 7 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home in Hartville. Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Joel Cochran officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Peace Cemetery.

Arnold-Hartville

330-877-9364

www.arnoldfuneral

home.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now