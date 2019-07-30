|
|
|
Karen Patricia Volpe (Coyne)
Karen Patricia Volpe (Coyne) went peacefully to be with the Lord on July 26, 2019, after fighting a 17-year battle with leukemia and other cancers. She was born in Akron, Ohio on August 24, 1960, to Thomas J. Coyne and Patricia A. Bird. Karen was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend, neighbor, and community member who lived her life teaching and mentoring others.
Karen is survived by her husband of 30 years, Mark J. Volpe; children, William, Samantha and Mitchell Volpe; parents; sister, Kathy Bergh, brothers; Kevin (Colleen) Coyne, Kenny (Anne) Coyne, Tommy (Diana) Coyne; father and mother-in-law, John and Marilyn Volpe; brothers-in-law, Paul (Tammy) Volpe, David (Paula) Volpe. Her stepfather, John L. Bird, as well as eight stepbrothers, four stepsisters, and their families also survive her. Her many nieces and nephews will miss her and will forever remember their wonderful Aunt Karen's example of faith, love and perseverance.
Karen was a proud graduate of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School (Akron, OH) and The Ohio State University. She was a loyal member of the Alpha Phi Sorority. Karen was a member of the Awaken Women's Group of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.
Her early career consisted of management positions in the hospitality industry. She then went on to launch Karen's Kurtains in three cities where she impacted not only her clients' homes, but their lives. More recently, she started Karen's Memory Blankets where she created blankets out of cherished memorabilia for clients across the U.S. She also launched a series of inspirational greeting cards, Anthems for Life (www.AnthemsForLife.com).
Karen and her husband were actively involved in the launch of St. Louis de Monfort Catholic School (Fishers, IN) and St. Theodore Guerin High School (Noblesville, IN). She was the founder of the Mardi de Monfort Annual Fundraiser, as well as an integral organizer and contributor to the Guerin Gala. Her philanthropic efforts also included Team-In-Training with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, where she was a Celebrating Life Award recipient (2003).
Through her spirit and charisma, people were drawn to Karen's magnetic personality just as much as she was drawn to them. Her path was one of gratitude and selflessness. She was devoted to giving back and paying it forward. She served as the inspiration for the inception of The Fairhaven Foundation, which provides housing for seriously ill patients and their families. Karen and her family were fierce advocates for the Indiana Blood Center, sincerely appreciative for all blood product donors. As an inspirational speaker, she joyfully shared her message of faith and courage with audiences across the country (www.karencoynevolpe.com).
A proud rule-breaker, avid traveler and adventure-seeker, she had a contagious zest for life. Karen was a fighter. Karen was brave and never gave up. Her spirit is with us and her message is that of forgiveness and moving forward.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10655 Haverstick Road, Carmel, IN 46033. A Catholic mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.
There will also be a Celebration of Life in the greater Akron area on August 24, 2019, what would have been Karen's 59th Birthday. Details to follow.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Fairhaven Foundation at https://fairhavenfoundation.org/. The family also encourages all to "Raise Your Sleeve" and donate blood products on a regular basis.
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 30, 2019