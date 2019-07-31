Home

Randall & Roberts Funeral Homes
12010 Allisonville Rd.
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 842-5310
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
10655 Haverstick Road
Carmel, IN
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
10655 Haverstick Road
Carmel, IN
Karen Patricia Volpe


1960 - 2019
Karen Patricia Volpe Obituary
Karen Patricia Coyne Volpe

Karen Patricia Coyne Volpe, born August 24, 1960, Akron, OH to Thomas Joseph Coyne, Jr. and Patricia Anne Smith Coyne, a graduate of St. Vincent/St. Mary High School and THE Ohio State University, died at 9:12 p.m. July 26, 2019 at her home in Carmel, Indiana. Visitors received 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, with funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Sr. Elizabeth Ann Seton Roman Catholic Church, Carmel, Indiana, May she rest in peace!
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 31, 2019
