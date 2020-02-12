|
"My flesh and my heart may fail but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever." Psalm 73:26 On Thursday, February 6, 2020, Karen Regallis walked free from pain onto the streets of gold, right into the arms of her Heavenly Father. After just 66 years here on earth, Karen passed while sleeping at home, with her loving husband Jim at her side. She will no longer suffer from the confinement of Parkinson's disease. Karen's love spread to so many in her role of mother, wife, sister, grandmother and friend. If you were lucky enough to fall into one of these categories, you knew how passionately she loved, how fiercely she cared, and how intentionally she lived. For 15 years Karen, was a devoted and loving wife to James E. Regallis, who survives her. She is also survived by her beautiful daughters, Denise Mirrodi and Kristen Proulx; brothers, Terry (Bobbi Jo) Fitzpatrick, Tim (Sandy) Fitzpatrick; sister, JoAnn Fitzpatrick; her stepdaughter, Becky (Terry) Grunwald; stepsons, Jim (Marlene) Regallis and Ben (Lindsey) Regallis; and 12 grandchildren, who were her greatest treasures. Karen was preceded in death by her sisters, Sharon and Diane. The family would like to thank the many caregivers, nurses and doctors that helped Karen and Jim through this time. An intimate memorial service will be held Saturday, February 15th at 11:00 a.m. at Emanuel UCC, located at 1480 Eastwood Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44305. A light luncheon and tea will be served afterward for those wishing to pay their respects among family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Karen, to either the Humane Society (www.summithumane.org) or the American Parkinson's Disease Association (www.apdaparkinson.org). Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com. Heritage Cremation Society, 330-564-1213
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 12, 2020