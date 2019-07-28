Home

Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Wedgewood United Methodist Church
2350 Wedgewood Dr.

Karen S. Lake

Karen S. Lake Obituary
Karen S. Lake (Hood)

Karen S. Lake, 73, passed away peacefully July 23, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. She was born in Cleveland to the late Robert and Beverly (Witner) Hood and was an Akron resident since 1964.

Karen graduated from Medina High School, worked as an X-ray technician at Akron City Hospital and spent 17 years at Ohio State Extension Service. She was also a proud member of the Akron Blind Society and Wedgewood United Methodist Church.

Preceded in death by her sister, Pam Capotosto, she is survived by her daughters, Ami Lake (Jon DiCicco) and Lori Lake (Jim Marunich); brother, Doug Hood; and nephews, Rion and Matt.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Wedgewood United Methodist Church, 2350 Wedgewood Dr., with Pastor Joe Burkhardt officiating.

Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019
