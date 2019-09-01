|
|
Karen S. O'Brien Together Again Karen S. O'Brien, 75, passed away August 29, 2019 after a short battle with ALS at Altercare of Wadsworth. Karen was born in Glenville, WV and was an area resident all her life. She was an avid Cleveland Browns, Cavs and Indians fan. Preceded in death by her husband, John and sisters, Betty and Pat, survivors include her son, Kevin (Janet Young) O'Brien; grandson, Kane R. O'Brien; brothers, Bill (Christine) and Ted Foster; sister, Peg (James) Morris; and numerous nieces and nephews. Karen's Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Calling Hours will be Two Hours Prior to the service. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com. (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 1, 2019