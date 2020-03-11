|
|
BATH -- Karen Gross, 56, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2020, and immediately entered the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was the daughter of the late Ronald and Doris Martin. Karen enjoyed a long career as an RN at Summa Health Systems. She is survived by husband, Gary; adult children, Marisa and Ryan; sister, Kathleen Martin of Silver Spring, MD. See her life story and memorial arrangements at Redmon Funeral Home, www.redmonfuneralhome.com. (REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 11, 2020