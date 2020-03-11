Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Grace Church
754 Ghent Road
Fairlawn, OH
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM
Grace Church
754 Ghent Road
Fairlawn, OH
View Map

Karen Sue Gross


1963 - 2020
Karen Sue Gross Obituary
BATH -- Karen Gross, 56, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2020, and immediately entered the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was the daughter of the late Ronald and Doris Martin. Karen enjoyed a long career as an RN at Summa Health Systems. She is survived by husband, Gary; adult children, Marisa and Ryan; sister, Kathleen Martin of Silver Spring, MD. See her life story and memorial arrangements at Redmon Funeral Home, www.redmonfuneralhome.com. (REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 11, 2020
