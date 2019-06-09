Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Grace & Glory Fellowship
2128 Front St
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Grace and Glory Fellowship
2128 Front St.
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Millhoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Sue Millhoff


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Karen Sue Millhoff Obituary
Karen Sue Millhoff

Karen Sue Millhoff, 56, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

She was a life resident of Barberton and a member of Grace and Glory Fellowship in Cuyahoga Falls. Karen enjoyed collecting coins and was an avid wood worker. One of her favorite things to do was to listen and sing gospel music.

Preceded in death by her parents, Harmon and Della Street and brother, Tony. She is survived by her sons, Richard Millhoff, Mikael Millhoff and Matthew Millhoff; grandson, Jordan Millhoff; brothers, Benny Street, James Street and Robert Street; along with other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held for Karen on Saturday, June 15th at 12 Noon at Grace and Glory Fellowship, 2128 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221 with Pastor Richard Skoff officiating.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now