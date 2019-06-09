|
Karen Sue Millhoff
Karen Sue Millhoff, 56, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 1, 2019.
She was a life resident of Barberton and a member of Grace and Glory Fellowship in Cuyahoga Falls. Karen enjoyed collecting coins and was an avid wood worker. One of her favorite things to do was to listen and sing gospel music.
Preceded in death by her parents, Harmon and Della Street and brother, Tony. She is survived by her sons, Richard Millhoff, Mikael Millhoff and Matthew Millhoff; grandson, Jordan Millhoff; brothers, Benny Street, James Street and Robert Street; along with other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held for Karen on Saturday, June 15th at 12 Noon at Grace and Glory Fellowship, 2128 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221 with Pastor Richard Skoff officiating.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 9, 2019