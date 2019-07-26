|
|
Karen Y. James
COLUMBUS -- Karen Y. James, 57, passed away surrounded by family on July 21, 2019.
Karen was preceded in death by her father, Clifford A.Tucker and son, Ulysses "Adam" Bristow. She leaves behind her mother, Betty A. James (Putnam); daughters, Lakeysha Curley, LaTora Bristow and Shawntia James; five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild; also sister and brother, Clifford and Crystal James; nephews and other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Eastlawn Burial Park 1401 Woodland Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43201 with Shaw-Davis Funeral Home, 34 West 2nd Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43201, 614-299-4155. Condolences may be sent to 971 Delia Ave., Akron, Ohio 44320
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 26, 2019