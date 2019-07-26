Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shaw-Davis Funeral Home - Victorian Village Chapel
34 West 2nd Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
(614) 299-4155
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen James
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Y. James

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Y. James Obituary
Karen Y. James

COLUMBUS -- Karen Y. James, 57, passed away surrounded by family on July 21, 2019.

Karen was preceded in death by her father, Clifford A.Tucker and son, Ulysses "Adam" Bristow. She leaves behind her mother, Betty A. James (Putnam); daughters, Lakeysha Curley, LaTora Bristow and Shawntia James; five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild; also sister and brother, Clifford and Crystal James; nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Eastlawn Burial Park 1401 Woodland Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43201 with Shaw-Davis Funeral Home, 34 West 2nd Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43201, 614-299-4155. Condolences may be sent to 971 Delia Ave., Akron, Ohio 44320
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now