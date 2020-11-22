1/2
Karin Brigette Johnson
1940 - 2020
) Karin Brigette Johnson (Mehl) of Cuyahoga Falls entered into eternal life on November 19, 2020. She was born on September 13, 1940 in Konigsberg, Ostpreussen (East Prussia), then fled to Germany and grew up in Landshut, Bayern (Bavaria). She became a United States citizen on April 6, 2007. She was the daughter of Kurt Artur Mehl and Hildegard Pedak Mehl of Landshut, who preceded her in death along with her sister, Christa and husband of 56 years, Bobby R. Johnson. Karin was cared for by her daughter, Joyce Johnson (Don Ostapowicz) as well as her three grandchildren, Peter, Kevin and Jackson Ostapowicz, until her death from COVID-19 and Alzheimer's Disease. She loved music, dancing, animals and chocolate. Karin was a member of The Chapel in Akron. Interment will be at Rose Hill Burial Park in the Johnson/Ostapowicz family plot located at Section 6 plot 175 B. A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2021 where all who cared for Karin are invited to attend. The ceremony will be held at The Chapel Akron Campus located at 135 Fir Hill, Akron, Ohio 44304. Guests are encouraged to bring their favorite desserts or just come to share and remember Karin. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
