Karin Kluenker Karin Kluenker, 81, of Ocala, Fla., formerly of Kent, Ohio passed away peacefully on August 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 22, 1937 in Schleswig, Germany to Heinrich and Kaethe Malchus. Karin immigrated to the United States on the TS Berlin Transatlantic Ocean Liner in 1965. She continued her professional cosmetology career in Chicago, Ill. The following year she reunited with the love of her life Heinrich who immigrated two years prior and joined him in Akron, Ohio. They married , started a family and resided in Kent, Ohio for the next 47 years. Karin enjoyed traveling, flower gardening, dancing, biking, and the beach. Together, she and Heinrich (Henry) enjoyed a lifelong passion of big band jazz and European soccer. She loved visiting with family and friends to share stories. Karin enjoyed meeting new people and striking up a conversation. Karin's greatest joy was spending time with family. Her most precious moments were time spent with her two grandchildren, Preston and Peyton. She brought sunshine and a smile to all who knew her. Her outgoing, affectionate and fun-loving spirit will be cherished by so many. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jean (Bruce) Pelski of Ocala, Fla.; grandson, Preston Pelski; granddaughter, Peyton Pelski; brother and sister-in-law Joachim (Margot) Malchus of Oldenburg, Germany and four nieces. She is preceded in death by Heinrich Kluenker, her beloved husband of 49 years; parents, Heinrich and Kaethe Malchus; sisters, Gisela Bollmann and Helga Brandt. A private celebration was held with immediate family. Memorial donations can be made to the . A heart felt thanks to the compassionate staff of hospice of Marion County and the Bridge at Life Care Center of Ocala, Fla.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019