Karin S. Jackoboice-Lesneski, 78, passed away on January 7, 2020, at home after a year long struggle with cancer. She was born and raised in East Grand Rapids, Michigan. She retired as a Registered Nurse, having received her degree from St. Mary School of Nursing in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Karin worked in the newborn nursery there and as a physician's office nurse in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Karin was an accomplished musician playing oboe in the New Horizon Band, percussion in the Freedom Brass Band, guitarist in church ministry, and bell ringer in the St. Hilary Handbell Choir. She was very active in the Girl Scouts receiving the National Girl Scout Volunteer of the Year award. Karin was also very involved in the Church Ministries of St. Stephen in East Grand Rapids and St. Hilary in Fairlawn, which included JOY Weekends, Cantoring, Eucharistic Minister to the Homebound, RCIA and Funeral Ministry. Karin loved beach vacations especially at Grand Haven, Michigan. She enjoyed sewing clothes, knitting, motor-home travel, playing slot machines and playing bridge. Karin was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Sallie O'Malley; and husbands, Norbert J. Nawrocki and Richard J. Jackoboice. She is survive by husband, Bernard Lesneski; and daughters, Chris Bigney, Catherine (Randall) Van Scoy, Elizabeth (Richard) Ridings, Sara (Terry) Stanoch, Jennifer (Brian) Diaz, Rebecca (Christian) Bravo, stepdaughter, Laura (Paul) Martucci; stepsons, Christopher (Merlis) Lesneski, Scott Lesneski; brother, Barry (Joy) O'Malley; 25 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Friends may call 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd. in Fairlawn. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Monday, January 13th at St. Hilary Catholic Church. Entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Hilary Parish Foundation, The Akron University Band or the Cleveland Clinic Hospice.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020