Karl Anthony Johns



Karl Anthony Johns, 86, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend, passed away peacefully January 30, 2019 at Shell Point Medical Center in Fort Myers, Florida after a long battle with Parkinson's.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Catherine and Ernest Johns; his brother, Paul; and his IHM sister Barbara Johns. He graduated from Barberton High School and Ohio University with a degree in Business Administration. He was a member of Phi Kappa Fraternity and the ROTC program.



In 1956 he married Carolyn Measell and they spent two years in Bad Kreuznach, Germany with the Army Quartermaster Corps achieving the rank of 1st Lt. Upon his return to the states, Karl was employed by The Babcock & Wilcox Company in Barberton, Ohio, eventually accepting a position with National City Bank of Cleveland, Ohio. He became the Corporate, Senior Vice President of Human Resources for the National City Corporation until his retirement in 1995.



Karl and Carolyn retired to Sanibel Island, Fla. at that time and spent 26 happy years enjoying island life. Karl was an active member of the Sanibel Lions Club, achieving the "Melvin Jones Fellow" award for his work with Habitat for Humanity service. Karl and Carolyn loved traveling the world, playing golf together both in Sanibel and as members of the Chagrin Valley Country Club in Ohio, and especially watching their grandsons grow up. Karl was an enthusiastic sports fan, always following his beloved Cleveland professional sports teams.



Karl leaves his wife of 62 years; his son, David, daughter-in-law Melissa, grandsons Ryan and Tyler, several nephews and nieces, and many close friends. His special sense of humor and generous spirit will be greatly missed.



Arrangements have been entrusted to National Cremation & Burial Society. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary