Karl Darwin Smith, dear son, beloved brother, father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, went home to be with the Lord on April 30, 2020. Preceded in death by his father, Coley Smith, Sr., Karl was 68 years old. He was employed for many years at B.F. Goodrich before becoming a machinist at Wright Tools. He will be greatly missed by his children, El Simone Clark and Durwin Lanear Barkley; mother, Betty Smith; siblings, La Cresia and Thomas Gaines, Coley Smith, Jr., Coletta and Raymond "Skipper" Turneur, Carol and David Sparkman; eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; his niece, Leslie Nicole Harris; nephew, Isaiah Sparkman and his special friend, Sherry Coleman. Homegoing service will be held, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 12 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment, Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 632 S. Hawkins St., Akron, OH 44320




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 AM
Rhoden Memorial Home
MAY
13
Service
12:00 AM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
May 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
