Karl Darwin Smith, dear son, beloved brother, father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, went home to be with the Lord on April 30, 2020. Preceded in death by his father, Coley Smith, Sr., Karl was 68 years old. He was employed for many years at B.F. Goodrich before becoming a machinist at Wright Tools. He will be greatly missed by his children, El Simone Clark and Durwin Lanear Barkley; mother, Betty Smith; siblings, La Cresia and Thomas Gaines, Coley Smith, Jr., Coletta and Raymond "Skipper" Turneur, Carol and David Sparkman; eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; his niece, Leslie Nicole Harris; nephew, Isaiah Sparkman and his special friend, Sherry Coleman. Homegoing service will be held, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 12 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment, Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 632 S. Hawkins St., Akron, OH 44320