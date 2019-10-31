|
Karl H. Starks was born on December 28, 1926 in Warren, Ohio to Karl and Zelma Starks. His family moved to Tallmadge in 1938. He graduated from Tallmadge High School in 1944 as Valedictorian, and served as Class President and President of the Honor Society. After serving in the Navy, he graduated from the University of Akron in 1950 with a BSEE degree and an MBA in 1964. Karl married Marie Lalli in 1948 and lived in Akron until 1961, when they returned to Tallmadge and built a home in Woodland Estates, the former Woodland Golf Course. After graduating he was employed by IBM until joining Goodyear Aerospace Corporation Aerophysics Division in 1952. After working on various assignments including the GEDA computer program and serving as the project engineer for the design of the submarine fire control system for the Goodyear Subroc antisubmarine missile. He transferred to the Goodyear Aircraft Wheel and Brake Division as Section Head for the newly created Anti-skid Engineering Department. In 1978 he was appointed Manager of Brake Control Systems Engineering Department and retired in 1991 from aircraft braking systems after a combined 39+ years of service with Goodyear Aerospace Loral ABS Corporation. After returning to Tallmadge in 1961, he became interested in school affairs and served a total of 18 years on the Tallmadge Board of Education, 8 years as President of the Board. And a similar time was spent on the Tallmadge Recreation Board. He was inducted into the Tallmadge High School Alumni Association Hall of Fame. Karl was a long time member of the Tallmadge Historical Society. He was the co-founder of the Tallmadge Foundation and served four years as its first President. Karl was philanthropic in nature, loved to golf, play scrabble and vacation in Cape Cod. He was a loving father, grandfather and brother; a kind and loyal friend; and a true gentleman. Karl was preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Zelma Starks; brother, Robert Starks; his wife, Marie (Lalli) Starks; sister, Marjorie (Starks) Palazzo; and grand-daughter, Anne Pennell. He is survived by his daughter, Carolyn Repetto of Phoenix, Ariz.; granddaughters, Victoria and Elizabeth Munhall of Phoenix, Ariz. and sister June (Starks) Leddy of Cuyahoga Falls; and special lady friend, Dollie Hunt of Connecticut and Cape Cod.. The family wishes to express its deepest appreciation to the many neighbors and friends for their support and acts of kindness in our time of need. Visitation will be 1 until 3 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tallmadge Foundation, P.O. Box 62, Tallmadge, Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 31, 2019