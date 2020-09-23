Karl Lee Boyes, 76, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. Karl was born September 5, 1944 in Akron, Ohio to the late Arthur and Dorothy (McElhiney) Boyes and lived in the Akron area all his life. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He retired from Babcock & Wilcox and Summa Health Systems. He was a sports enthusiast who loved watching ball games, playing golf and going fishing. In addition to his parents; Karl was preceded in death by his brother, Art Boyes; brother-in-law, William Palmer; and nephew, Gary Boyes. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathleen; children, Margaret (Anthony) Mollica, Daniel (Catherine) Boyes, Amy (Mark) Moritz, and Andrea Young; grandchildren, Michael, Ashley (Josh), Joshua (Jessica), Jordyn, Cameron and Carly; great-grandchildren, Autumn and Vincent; brother, Larry (Linda) Boyes, sisters, (twin) Karen Lammlein and Lois Palmer; mother-in-law, Helen Greene; sister-in-law, Carole Boyes; many other loving family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, September 24 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hennessey-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home, 936 N. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44310. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, September 25 at 10:30 a.m. at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 300 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron, Ohio 44310 with Rev. Father Joseph Warner, Presiding. Following will be a procession to Karl's final resting place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blessed Trinity Catholic Church. Due to Covid-19, we respectfully request that those attending Visitation and Funeral Services will practice social distancing and wear face masks. You are invited to hbm-fh.com
to view Karl's tributes wall, offer condolences and share memories.