Karl R. Brahler Karl Brahler, age 75, passed away July 11, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family. Born Carl Brahler on June 27, 1945 in Canton to Norbert and Marie (Kress) Brahler. A veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves, Karl spent 37 years with the Hoover Company in North Canton, retiring in 2002. Karl always put others first, willing to drop everything to babysit his grandchildren or care for a friend in need. He enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening, good coffee and long conversations with friends and strangers alike. Preceded in death by his oldest son, Kenneth Brahler, Karl is survived by son, Daniel (Kristen) Brahler; daughter, Amanda (Jesse) Brooks; seven grandchildren, five sisters and four brothers. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on July 20, at 11 a.m., at Holy Family Church in Stow. Memorial donations can be made to the National Brain Tumor Society at braintumor.org
or the American Cancer Society
at cancer.org
. Special thanks to the nurses and aides at Crossroads Hospice.