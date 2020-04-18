|
Karl W. Reichenbach, 71, of Akron Ohio passed away on April 11, 2020. He was the son of the late William and Joan Reichenbach. Karl was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from the U.S. postal service. Karl loved music, baseball, bowling and golfing with his friend Chet. Karl is survived by his wife, Kathy Reichenbach; daughter, Erin (Dan) Kosir; sons, Adam and Zak (Allison) Reichenbach; step children, Russ (Ranae) Askea, and Jennifer Gump (Michael Fleshman); grandchildren, Trevor, Stephanie, Alex, Brooke, and Zoe; brothers, Jack and Al, and sister, Debbie. Special Thanks to the Arbors at Stow and Harbor Light Hospice for providing great care. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to . Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020