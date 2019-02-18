|
Karl W.
Richards
Karl Richards, age 67, passed away on February 14, 2019.
Memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312 with Rev. Pamela Monteith officiating. Family and friends will be received prior to the service on Wednesday, from 5 to 7 p.m. Military inurnment will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Helping Hands of Summit County Inc., P.O. Box 26601, Akron, OH 44319.
(Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 18, 2019
