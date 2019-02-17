|
Karl W.
Richards
Karl Richards, age 67, passed away on February 14, 2019. Born in Akron, Ohio in 1951, Karl graduated from Ellet High School in 1969 and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was employed in the trucking industry for 44 years, retiring from Holland Trucking. Karl enjoyed woodworking, glass etching, and spending time with family and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Betty Richards, Karl is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jan Richards; daughters, Nicole (John III) Nisly (Richards) and Colleen (Jim) Louk (Richards); grandson, James Louk; brother, Vern (Debbie) Richards; and sister, JoAnne (Frank) Wilson.
Memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312 with Rev. Pamela Monteith officiating. Family and friends will be received prior to the service on Wednesday, from 5 to 7 p.m. Military inurnment will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Helping Hands of Summit County Inc., P.O. Box 26601, Akron, OH 44319.
(Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 17, 2019