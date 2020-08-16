1/1
Karla Elaine Weber
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karla Weber, 70, of Akron, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born on April 15, 1950, to Walter and Marguerite Flack. Karla graduated from Kent State University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. Karla loved God, her family, and people. She devoted her life to enriching the lives of others: teaching, counseling City of Cleveland youth; mentoring Kent State University freshmen; supporting UNCF, United Way, local and national PTA's, and Al-Kaf Youth Group; and teaching, nurturing, and inspiring children and teachers for more than 32 years at Akron Public Schools. In 2016, Akron Public Schools presented Karla with the employee emeritus certificate in recognition of creatively arousing a love of reading and learning in countless students. Karla was a gifted artist whose preferred media included charcoal sketches, abstract acrylic paintings, wood sculptures, stained glass, clothing, and draperies. She was a gifted chef who was known for her exotic meals as well as creole and soul food staples such as gumbo, jambalaya, sweet potato pie, lemon pound cake, and turtle cake. Karla was preceded in death by her mother, Marguerite (James) Jasper; father, Walter Flack, Jr.; adoptive parents, Shannon and Dorothy Craig; mother-in-law, Virginia Weber; brothers, Russell Craig, Sr., and Walter Flack, III; sister, Margaret Pittman; brothers-in-law, Raymond Broaddus and John Weber, Jr.; and sister-in-law, Ernestine J. Craig. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Fred; daughter, Desiree; brothers, George Russell, Larry Craig, and Wilson (Betty) Rhodes; sisters, Daun Jasper, JoAnne Weber, Regina Weber, and Roberta Weber; special cousin and best friend, Arnetress (Anthony) Roy; special cousins, Constance (Muhammad) Ameen, Charlett (Jackie) Chatman, Lowell Loftin, Leonard (Monica) Loftin, and Jennifer (John) Miller; nephews, Russell Craig, Jr., Shannon (Kim) Russell, Dana (Lisa) Rhodes, Paul (LaVina) Hale, and Anthony Roy; nieces, Kim Craig, Judith (Pam) Rhodes, DeAnna (Curtis) Smith, Yolanda Ware, Lisa (Walter) Gibson, Rae-Bindi Broaddus, and Virginia Weber; the Harris Elementary PTA moms, as well as a host of great-nephews, great-nieces, cousins, special daughters and sons, and friends. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Stewart and Calhoun Funeral Home, 529 W. Thornton Street, Akron, OH 44307. A celebration of life will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, with Pastor Richard Cash and Minister Randall Bailey officiating. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 12 noon until time of servie. Interment at Glendale Cemetery, 150 Glendale Ave, Akron, OH 44302. Condolences may be sent to 989 Emory Ave., Akron, OH 44310. Please see the website for live streaming of the service. www.calhounfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved