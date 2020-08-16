Karla Weber, 70, of Akron, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born on April 15, 1950, to Walter and Marguerite Flack. Karla graduated from Kent State University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. Karla loved God, her family, and people. She devoted her life to enriching the lives of others: teaching, counseling City of Cleveland youth; mentoring Kent State University freshmen; supporting UNCF, United Way, local and national PTA's, and Al-Kaf Youth Group; and teaching, nurturing, and inspiring children and teachers for more than 32 years at Akron Public Schools. In 2016, Akron Public Schools presented Karla with the employee emeritus certificate in recognition of creatively arousing a love of reading and learning in countless students. Karla was a gifted artist whose preferred media included charcoal sketches, abstract acrylic paintings, wood sculptures, stained glass, clothing, and draperies. She was a gifted chef who was known for her exotic meals as well as creole and soul food staples such as gumbo, jambalaya, sweet potato pie, lemon pound cake, and turtle cake. Karla was preceded in death by her mother, Marguerite (James) Jasper; father, Walter Flack, Jr.; adoptive parents, Shannon and Dorothy Craig; mother-in-law, Virginia Weber; brothers, Russell Craig, Sr., and Walter Flack, III; sister, Margaret Pittman; brothers-in-law, Raymond Broaddus and John Weber, Jr.; and sister-in-law, Ernestine J. Craig. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Fred; daughter, Desiree; brothers, George Russell, Larry Craig, and Wilson (Betty) Rhodes; sisters, Daun Jasper, JoAnne Weber, Regina Weber, and Roberta Weber; special cousin and best friend, Arnetress (Anthony) Roy; special cousins, Constance (Muhammad) Ameen, Charlett (Jackie) Chatman, Lowell Loftin, Leonard (Monica) Loftin, and Jennifer (John) Miller; nephews, Russell Craig, Jr., Shannon (Kim) Russell, Dana (Lisa) Rhodes, Paul (LaVina) Hale, and Anthony Roy; nieces, Kim Craig, Judith (Pam) Rhodes, DeAnna (Curtis) Smith, Yolanda Ware, Lisa (Walter) Gibson, Rae-Bindi Broaddus, and Virginia Weber; the Harris Elementary PTA moms, as well as a host of great-nephews, great-nieces, cousins, special daughters and sons, and friends. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Stewart and Calhoun Funeral Home, 529 W. Thornton Street, Akron, OH 44307. A celebration of life will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, with Pastor Richard Cash and Minister Randall Bailey officiating. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 12 noon until time of servie. Interment at Glendale Cemetery, 150 Glendale Ave, Akron, OH 44302. Condolences may be sent to 989 Emory Ave., Akron, OH 44310. Please see the website for live streaming of the service. www.calhounfuneral.com