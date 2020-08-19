1/1
Karla Elaine Weber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karla Elaine Weber passed away on August 9, 2020. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton Street, Akron, OH 44307. A celebration of life will also be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.. Pastor Richard Cash, Eulogist, and Minister Candace Thomas officiating. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 12:00 noon until time of service. Interment at Glendale Cemetery, 150 Glendale Ave., Akron, OH 44302. Condolences may be sent to 989 Emory Ave., Akron, OH 44310. Please see the website for live streaming of the service. www.calhounfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
August 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
August 18, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 17, 2020
Our son and we were blessed when Karla was on the staff of Jackson Elementary School in the late 80's. Though officially the Librarian, she seemed to also function as an assistant principal: so often interfacing with the parents of students, assisting with field trips ("Dugan got gas"), assemblies and other all-school functions. Karla touched and made better the lives of so many students and parents.
Brian & Karen Eckart
Acquaintance
August 17, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kim Russell
August 16, 2020
To Mr. Weber, Desiree and Family,

I am so sorry and shocked to hear of Mrs. Webers’ passing. She was a beautiful person that had a heart of gold. I appreciate you allowing her to share so much of herself with my family. She was like a 2nd mother to my children. May God sustain you, give you strength, and continue to keep his loving arms of protection all around you. Know that I am praying for you and for the days ahead when everything is over. Hold onto your memories because there are a lot of good ones.

All my Love,
Mignon S. Miller,
Mignon Miller
Friend
August 16, 2020
Karla was one of my quieter friends. I knew her first from Harris Grade school on Akron's North Hill. She worked in the school library. She did not say much but when she spoke.... everyone listened. A group of us started going out together for dinner, once a week. As we got older... it became lunch. We would all be yammering and Karla would add a little something... well not a little something because what she said... always counted. It was always a Bang. She had a wit. She said it like it was. She was not one to gossip... which really none of us was.. but if she spoke... we all heard her. She was amazing.
I never knew she did all those things, though I knew here for more than 35 years. She did not speak much about herself. She did not complain. Her favorite topic... was always Dee. We would ask her about Dee and that smile... she has it this picture would show up. She loved her family, she was very proud of her daughter.
I wish she had more time.
Pamela Costa
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved