Karla was one of my quieter friends. I knew her first from Harris Grade school on Akron's North Hill. She worked in the school library. She did not say much but when she spoke.... everyone listened. A group of us started going out together for dinner, once a week. As we got older... it became lunch. We would all be yammering and Karla would add a little something... well not a little something because what she said... always counted. It was always a Bang. She had a wit. She said it like it was. She was not one to gossip... which really none of us was.. but if she spoke... we all heard her. She was amazing.

I never knew she did all those things, though I knew here for more than 35 years. She did not speak much about herself. She did not complain. Her favorite topic... was always Dee. We would ask her about Dee and that smile... she has it this picture would show up. She loved her family, she was very proud of her daughter.

I wish she had more time.



Pamela Costa

Friend