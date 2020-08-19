Karla Elaine Weber passed away on August 9, 2020. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton Street, Akron, OH 44307. A celebration of life will also be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.. Pastor Richard Cash, Eulogist, and Minister Candace Thomas officiating. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 12:00 noon until time of service. Interment at Glendale Cemetery, 150 Glendale Ave., Akron, OH 44302. Condolences may be sent to 989 Emory Ave., Akron, OH 44310. Please see the website for live streaming of the service. www.calhounfuneral.com