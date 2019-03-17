Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karma Sica
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karma J. Sica


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Karma J. Sica Obituary
Karma J. Sica TOGETHER AGAIN

Karma J. Sica, 80, of Ellet, passed peacefully surrounded by her daughters on March 13, 2019. She was born on June 27, 1938 in Maynard, Ohio to the late Ernest and Emma Yanssens.

Karma was an avid Cavs fan. She loved playing bingo, and treasured her time spent in the activity room at Bath Creek Estates. Above anything, Karma loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Karma was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, John A. Sica; and her brother, Roger Yanssens.

She will be deeply missed by her daughters, Pamela (Greg) Kenepp, and Mindy (Dennis) Miller; sister, Nancy Moore; sister-in-law, Jeanette Yanssens; grandchildren, Gregory (Devon), Gerrit, David (Kaitlin), and Chad; step-grandchildren, Mark (Jen), Joe, Brandon, Brent, and Brianna; great-grandchildren, Giuliana, Rocco, Addylyn, Presley, and Caleb; many nieces and nephews; her lifelong best friend, Donna Berringer; and many other friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Bath Creek Estates and Summa Hospice for their compassion and care.

Friends and family are welcome to visit on Friday March 22, 2019 from 12pm until 1:30pm at Newcomer 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. A memorial service will take place at 1:30pm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Karma's honor to Bath Creek Estates at the attention of the Activities Department at 186 West Bath Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomerakron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now