Karma J. Sica TOGETHER AGAIN



Karma J. Sica, 80, of Ellet, passed peacefully surrounded by her daughters on March 13, 2019. She was born on June 27, 1938 in Maynard, Ohio to the late Ernest and Emma Yanssens.



Karma was an avid Cavs fan. She loved playing bingo, and treasured her time spent in the activity room at Bath Creek Estates. Above anything, Karma loved spending time with her grandchildren.



Karma was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, John A. Sica; and her brother, Roger Yanssens.



She will be deeply missed by her daughters, Pamela (Greg) Kenepp, and Mindy (Dennis) Miller; sister, Nancy Moore; sister-in-law, Jeanette Yanssens; grandchildren, Gregory (Devon), Gerrit, David (Kaitlin), and Chad; step-grandchildren, Mark (Jen), Joe, Brandon, Brent, and Brianna; great-grandchildren, Giuliana, Rocco, Addylyn, Presley, and Caleb; many nieces and nephews; her lifelong best friend, Donna Berringer; and many other friends.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Bath Creek Estates and Summa Hospice for their compassion and care.



Friends and family are welcome to visit on Friday March 22, 2019 from 12pm until 1:30pm at Newcomer 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. A memorial service will take place at 1:30pm.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Karma's honor to Bath Creek Estates at the attention of the Activities Department at 186 West Bath Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Karma's honor to Bath Creek Estates at the attention of the Activities Department at 186 West Bath Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223.