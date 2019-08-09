|
Karrtel Eugene McGowan aka "E" or "Juice" was born August 19, 1990.
Born to the union of Jennifer J. McGowan and Ernest McGowan, his father later reunited in marriage with Camille Wise/McGowan when Karrtel was at the age of five, when his mother passed away. Karrtel loved his children, Karrtel Jr. and Kontrell Jeremiah Deshown McGowan.
Karrtel was preceded in death by his mother, Jennifer J. McGowan; grandmothers, Maybell McGowan and Garnetta Jones; grandfather, Andrew Jones; and his daughter, Kar'Leigh Jennifer Marie McGowan. Karrtel left to cherish his other mother, Camille Wise/McGowan; father, Ernest Eugene McGowan; sister, LaTavah G. (Allen) Tye; children, Karrtel Jr., Kontrell McGowan; brother, Cue Denicki from Atlanta Georgia; favorite uncle, Howard (Vera) McGowan; special friends, Brandon Gordon, Karl Owens, Manny Jones; god sisters, Alice Clark and Theresa Camache; friends, Ebony Kidd, Christian Torrence, and Donna Phillips; a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Home going services will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 where family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to the family in care of Rhoden Memorial Home. Rhoden Memorial Home, 330-724-1201
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 9, 2019