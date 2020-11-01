Karyn Spencer, born November 25, 1938, passed away Saturday October 24, 2020. Karyn loved to make quilts, play golf, bake cookies and take her grandkids to the park. She had her own style. Karyn did a lot of little things that meant so much to so many people.Her beautiful green eyes sparkled when she was with her kids and grandkids. Karyn's silliness and laughter were contagious and brought smiles to those around her. Karyn leaves behind sons, Robert (Jennifer), Scott (Susan), Jeffrey (Ronda) and their families. Due to the current circumstances a private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com