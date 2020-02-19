|
Kay C. Greathouse (nee Carpenter) Kay C. Greathouse (nee Carpenter), 74, succumbed to a lengthy battle with multiple myeloma on February 13, 2020. After graduating from Mogadore and marrying high school sweetheart, Robert Bookwalter, Kay became a devoted housewife and mother of two, until their divorce in 1974. Like everything in her life, Kay met the challenge of single parenthood head-on, supporting her family as a teller at Akron Savings Bank. There she met second husband, Daniel Greathouse, expanding the household to include two stepchildren, after their marriage in 1979. Kay found career satisfaction over the next four decades at Springfield High School, where she worked in Student Activities until retiring in 2018. An avid lover of working in her beautiful garden, animals, photography, travel, scrapbooking, swimming, kayaking, hiking, and skiing, Kay was preceded in death by father, Wilbur Carpenter and mother, Emma Esch; beloved neighbor, Geraldine Overlow; and infant grandson, Ryan Greathouse. Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Daniel Greathouse; sons, Jeffrey (Svetlana) Bookwalter and Greg (Ramona) Greathouse; daughters, Jennifer (Grant) Metz and Elizabeth (Gaymon) Davis; sister, Marcia (David) Liggett; grandchildren, Zachary (Emma), Jenna and Danielle Metz, Benjamin and Sophia Bookwalter; great-granddaughter, Natalie Metz; and countless relatives, friends, co-workers, and others, whose lives she made a little brighter just by knowing her. Calling hours will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 from Noon until 3:00 pm, Trinity Church of the Nazarene, 2780 Canton Road, Uniontown, followed immediately by the funeral service with Dr. Wayne Evans officiating. Interment will take place at a later date at Hillside Memorial Park, Akron, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity Church of the Nazarene; Lakemore Dogs Homeward Bound, 330-733-6125 or via Facebook; or Summit Metro Parks Foundation, 975 Treaty Line Rd., Akron, OH 44313. Kay's care has been entrusted with Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, Uniontown. Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, and condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 19, 2020