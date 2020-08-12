1/1
Kate Elizabeth Bowling
2001 - 2020
Kate Elizabeth Bowling, age 19, of Medina, OH, passed away August 7, 2020. She was born May 13, 2001 to Jason Bowling and Laura (nee Thomas) Search. Kate was a talented singer, an author of poetry and fiction, an artist, and a tremendously dedicated student. She was a wonderful and amazing daughter, big sister, and friend, and she adored her dog Sully. Kate had pancreatic neuroendocrine cancer, but never let it define her. She pursued her goals with a fierce determination that was remarkable. She will be forever cherished by her family and friends. Kate is survived by her beloved parents, Laura and Rick Search and Jason and Julie Bowling; cherished siblings, Sarah Search, Jake Search, and Eloise Bowling; grandparents, Richard and Anita Thomas, Dorie Burwitz, Dorothy Diehl, Teresa Sheffield Bowling, and Joseph and Diane Dolecki; many caring uncles, aunts and cousins; fiance, Tom Claxton. Kate was preceded in death by her loving and devoted Gramps, Douglas F. Bowling. A visitation will be held for Kate from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Waite & Son Funeral Home, 765 North Court St., Medina, OH 44256. Kate's Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Grace Church, Medina East Campus, 2325 Medina Rd, Medina, OH 44256 (a livestream of the service will be hosted on the funeral home's website.) Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. We request that guests adhere to social distancing guidelines, wear a mask, and respect the boundaries of others. As much as we cherish your love and support, please respect the family by avoiding physical contact. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation at https://netrf.org/ or Collin Cares at https://collincares.net/ Online condolence may be left at www.waitefuneralhome.com.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
WAITE & SON MEMORIAL HOME
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Grace Church, Medina East Campus
