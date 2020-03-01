Home

Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
The Venue at Al's
151 2nd St. NW
Barberton, OH
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
3:00 PM
The Venue at Al's
151 2nd St. NW
Barberton, OH
Katelyn Alexandra Arnett


1993 - 2020
Katelyn Alexandra Arnett Obituary
Katelyn Alexandra Arnett, age 26, of Atlanta, GA passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. She was born on March 7, 1993, the daughter of Mark (April) Arnett and Amy Kisio. Katelyn will be dearly missed by her parents; 1 half-sister; 3 step-siblings; aunt Beth (Dennis) Gray; cousins, Alexis (Seth) Chappell and William Gray; and many friends. She was an avid fan of Star Wars, loved photography and music, and her puppy Riley, who was her world. Katelyn started training in karate early in life, going on to be the State Champion in kata at age 8. She attended Lake High School, graduating in 2011. Visitation will be held at The Venue at Al's, 151 2nd St. NW, Barberton, OH 44203 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2020
