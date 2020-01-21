Home

Nosek-McCreery Funeral Home
8150 Brecksville Road
Brecksville, OH 44141
440-526-6050
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Basil the Great Catholic Church
700 Brecksville Road
Brecksville, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Basil the Great Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
Lake View Cemetery
If ever there was an Oscar for "Best Final Curtain," it would be awarded to Katerina "Katie" Patrice Prybyla, whose brief but brilliant career came to an end on January 9th, 2020 in Zurich, Switzerland. Katie was a spitfire, a force of nature; she moved through the world with purpose, elegance, and an unwavering loyalty to those she loved (which were many). Katie's mission to better the world is upheld by her father, Stan Prybyla; her mother, Patrice Metoyer; her sister, Alixandra Prybyla; her grandparents, Hans and Helen Metoyer; and a multitude of loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family and friends will be received at St. Basil the Great Catholic Church, 8700 Brecksville Road, Brecksville, OH 44141 on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 2 - 8 p.m. Katie's Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Basil the Great Catholic Church on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Interment to follow at Lake View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Katie's name are suggested to the GoFundMe Site, "Help Thirsty Koalas Devastated by Recent Fires" at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-thirsty-koalas-devastated-by-recent-fires All floral deliveries should be directed to St. Basil the Great Catholic Church. www.Nosek-McCreery.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 21, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -