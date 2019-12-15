|
RANDOLPH -- Katherine A. Hathaway, 76, passed away December 11, 2019. Born in Akron, she lived most of her life in Randolph. She loved spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Katherine Nemet; brothers, Sonny, Joe, Jim and Mike. Kathy is survived by her husband, Bill; daughters, Michele (Scott) Hollendonner of Randolph, Laura (Danny) Murray and Lisa (Matt) Musselman both of Edgewater, FL.; grandchildren, Michael, Megan and Matthew Hollendonner; brother, Frank Nemet of Cuyahoga Falls. Per her wishes, there will be no services.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019