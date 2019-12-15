Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan Bagnoli Funeral Home, Inc.
339 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Hathaway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine A. Hathaway

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine A. Hathaway Obituary
RANDOLPH -- Katherine A. Hathaway, 76, passed away December 11, 2019. Born in Akron, she lived most of her life in Randolph. She loved spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Katherine Nemet; brothers, Sonny, Joe, Jim and Mike. Kathy is survived by her husband, Bill; daughters, Michele (Scott) Hollendonner of Randolph, Laura (Danny) Murray and Lisa (Matt) Musselman both of Edgewater, FL.; grandchildren, Michael, Megan and Matthew Hollendonner; brother, Frank Nemet of Cuyahoga Falls. Per her wishes, there will be no services.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -