Katherine A. Osiecki
STOW -- Katherine A. Osiecki, 70, passed away July 30, 2019.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Daniel Osiecki, and brother, Robert McCarten, Katherine is survived by her children, Jeffrey and his sons, Bryton and Jeremy; Stephen (Lily); Karyn; Mark (Christine) and their son, Marek.
Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Friday, August 2, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. Private burial, Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery in Erie, PA. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 1, 2019