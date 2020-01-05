Home

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Akron, OH
Katherine A. Sekel


1929 - 2020
Katherine A. Sekel Obituary
) Katherine A. Sekel, 90, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. Katie was born in Akron on October 4, 1929 to the late Martin and Anna Tandarich. She married Stephen Sekel in 1953. She retired from Saalfield and Danner Press, where she worked for many years. Katie was very proud of her Croatian heritage and loved the culture, the music and dancing, the food, parties and picnics. She Loved life and people. She never forgot a birthday. Her smile was infectious, she always talked to people, and never met a stranger. A devout Catholic, Katie was a member St. Matthew Catholic Church and formerly of St. John. In addition to her parents; Katie was preceded in death by 7 siblings; and her husband of 52 years, Stephen. She is survived by her brother, Tom Tandarich; and many nieces, nephews, and great (and great-great) nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 9 at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 5, 2020
