) TOGETHER AGAIN Katherine Belle Hunt (nee Davidson), 94, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on October 28, 2019. She was born in Upshur Colo., West Virginia to the late John and Myrtle Davidson. Katherine was a devoted Christian and member of the Akron Baptist Temple. She enjoyed taking care of others, helping with kids as a Coventry band mother and with the YMCA Mothers Club. She was also a talented seamstress, baker and enjoyed travel that included many Caribbean Cruises. Katherine was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, John W. Hunt Jr.; daughter, Linda; son, Clay; special nephew, Walter; siblings, Ruby, Macil, Mabel, Basil and Ruth. She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Lou) Gregorcic; grandson, John Joseph ; brother, Johnny; sisters, Bessie and Sarah. Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m., where services will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coventry High School Band Boosters. Bacher - Portage Lakes 330-644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 30, 2019