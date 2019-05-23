Katherine



"Katy" Cole



Katherine "Katy" Cole passed away unexpectedly on May 19, 2019 at a young 83, surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Akron to Steve and Katherine Gulosh and grew up and graduated high school in Tallmadge, Ohio. She married John "Don" Cole who put her on a pedestal their wonderful 57 year marriage. While living in Springfield Township, she worked at Firestone Bank and later Telxon. During these years she enjoyed bowling, fishing and most importantly raising her two children. Moving back to Tallmadge she added photography, rock painting and swimming to her list of talents. She especially loved playing in the pool with her two adoring granddaughters. It was then she learned tennis from her Aunt Ruthie and an obsession was born, many new friends were made. Katy and her husband then moved to an 80 acre paradise in Woodsfield, Ohio where they enjoyed ten idyllic years. After her husband passed she returned to Akron and enjoyed bowling. It provided fun, exercise, more friends and best of all she met her devoted love Bob. She was cherished by her family and friends and we had to say goodbye way too soon.



Preceded in death by husband, Don Cole and her son, Michael Cole (Maryanne), she is survived by daughter, Diane Barton (Kenneth); grand daughters, Anna Cole (Chad) and Ashley Joyce (Mike); great grandsons, Wyatt, Frank and Harvey; brothers, Steve and Walter Gulosh of Florida; very special friend, Bob Reitz; aunts, Ruth Hale and Maryann Fear; and so many nieces, nephews and loving friends.



A memorial will be held on May 25 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Visiting hours 1 to 3 p.m. Service will be 3 to 4 p.m., where people are welcome to share any Katy stories. If you would like to make a contribution, please send donations to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.Parkinson.org. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary