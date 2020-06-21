Katherine Elizabeth Bradshaw (nee, Koehl), 91, went home to be with the Lord June 17, 2020. She was born February 12, 1929 in Akron to Frank and Annie Koehl. She worked for Kelly Assisted Living in Florida, as a Home Health Aide, but will mostly be remembered for raising her five sons, and taking care of her grandchildren, the sunshine of her life. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Edna Sue Imler, Betty Dudra, Mary Johnson, Anne Darr, and Shelly Negray; brothers-in-law, Steve Dudra, John Imler, Lyle Johnson, Frank Germano, Rev. Dick Darr, Julian Bandy, and Ron Negray; son, James R. Bradshaw; granddaughter, Patience Seigler; and nephew, Ronnie Negray. She is survived by her loving sons, Frank W. (Patricia) of North Carolina, John A., Thomas K., of Illinois, and Daniel R. (Carol) Bradshaw; daughter-in-law, Christine Bradshaw; sisters, Barbara Germano and Peggy Bandy; grandchildren, Jill (Mike) Bradisse, Janina, Kacey, Katie Jean, Shelley and Frank Bradshaw, Cara Pappas, and Meg King; great-grandchildren, Anthony, Alexis and Maddy Pappas; Erin and Ryan King; Brennan and Declan Bradisse; plus many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd. on Wednesday, June 24 from 12 to 1:30 p.m., (friends are requested to practice safety protocol's for Covid19, including wearing a mask). Interment to follow calling hours at Greenlawn Memorial Park with Pastor Bud Couts officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Goss Memorial Church, Haven of Rest ministries and Salvation Army in memory of Katie. Condolences and memories may be shared with Katie's family at the funeral home website. 330-644-0024 Bacher - Portage Lakes