) Katherine (Pineger) Epling, age 93, formerly of Akron, passed away, Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was born February 4, 1927 in Empire, Alabama to the late William and Ardena (Hutchins) Richards. Katherine was a member of Norwich Presbyterian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas E. Pineger; son, Dennis Pineger; brothers, Joe, Kenneth, and Wayne Richards; sister, Virginia "Jenny" Dye; and step-daughter, Sue Derr. She is survived by her husband, George M. Epling; sons, Thomas (Carolyn) Pineger, and Eddi (Jackie) Pineger; sister, Gail Plakson; brothers, Garreth (Dean) Richards, Donald (Shirley) Richards, and James Richards; sister-in-law, Rita Allen; stepchildren, Terri (John) Venoy, Karen (Ron) Ball, Ken (Judy) Epling, Bill Epling, Gracie (John) Coley, Mike (Tina) Epling, and George (Debbie) Epling, Jr.; and numerous, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday (TODAY) in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday (TODAY) at the funeral home. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.