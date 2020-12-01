1/1
Katherine Eueline Shelby-Buchanan
1943 - 2020
Katherine "Kay" Eueline Shelby-Buchanan, 76, of Akron, passed away Sunday, November 29th, at Pebble Creek Nursing Facility. Born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on April 15, 1943, a daughter of the late Wallace Euel and Willa "Billie" (Fuller) Shelby, also preceded in death by husband, Daniel Buchanan; nephew, Thomas Wayne Skidmore Jr. and brother-in-law, Thomas Wayne Skidmore Sr. Kay attended Springfield High School and was a member of the Country Baptist Church. Survived by sister, Marty Skidmore; niece, Linda Kay Skidmore and good friend, Eddie Torowski; as well as 2 cats, Misty and WVA. There will be no services at this time. Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home, Locally Owned Since 1917, 330-455-0293



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
