Katherine G. Liddle
Katherine G. Liddle, 93, died April 13, 2019 She was born in the North Hill neighborhood of Akron December 17, 1923 to William and Emily (Zeigler) Graf, she was a longtime Bath Township resident.
Katherine enjoyed quilting, knitting and other types of needlework. She was a volunteer with the Lutheran Braille Workers and a member of the Copley American Legion Auxiliary Post #473.
Preceded in death by her husband, Dan A. Liddle; brother, William (Bud) Graf and sister, Marie Weese (Elkins); she is survived by children, Barbara J. Couch (Thomas) of Box Elder, S.D., Dan W. Liddle (Renada) of Akron and David A. Liddle (Michael Fournier) of Cranston, RI; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., where friends may call 1 hour before services. Interment at Ira Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Bath Fire and Rescue, 3864 W. Bath Rd., Akron, OH 44333.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 16, 2019