Katherine Galko



Katherine Ann Galko, 94, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019.



Kate was born in Barberton on December 30, 1924 to Joe and Katie Durec and was a lifelong area resident. She worked as a product demonstrator for Quality Demo for many years. Kate also worked making wedding cakes and catering; she was an incredible baker and cook. She enjoyed sewing. Kate was a good mother and a loving and fun grandmother. She was a longtime member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.



Kate was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Albert; and daughter, Susan. She is survived by her son, Albert (Shari) Galko; grandchildren, Leslie (David) Luchtenberg, and Christine, Catherine, Creed and Caden Galko; and great-granddaughter, Susanna Luchtenberg.



The family is grateful to the doctors and staff at Summa Akron City Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Kate in her last days.



A memorial service will be celebrated at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 3 at Anthony Funeral Homes, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S Main St., in Akron where the family will receive friends for one hour prior, beginning at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Summa, Summa Health Foundation - 51140, P.O. Box 2090, Akron, OH 44309-2090. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary