Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Katherine Galko

Katherine Galko Obituary
Katherine Galko

Katherine Ann Galko, 94, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019.

Kate was born in Barberton on December 30, 1924 to Joe and Katie Durec and was a lifelong area resident. She worked as a product demonstrator for Quality Demo for many years. Kate also worked making wedding cakes and catering; she was an incredible baker and cook. She enjoyed sewing. Kate was a good mother and a loving and fun grandmother. She was a longtime member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

Kate was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Albert; and daughter, Susan. She is survived by her son, Albert (Shari) Galko; grandchildren, Leslie (David) Luchtenberg, and Christine, Catherine, Creed and Caden Galko; and great-granddaughter, Susanna Luchtenberg.

The family is grateful to the doctors and staff at Summa Akron City Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Kate in her last days.

A memorial service will be celebrated at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 3 at Anthony Funeral Homes, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S Main St., in Akron where the family will receive friends for one hour prior, beginning at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Summa, Summa Health Foundation - 51140, P.O. Box 2090, Akron, OH 44309-2090.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 1, 2019
