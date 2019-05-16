Katherine



Katherine L. Fowler (Cole), 64, of Mogadore, passed away suddenly from cancer on May 13, 2019. Kathy was born on October 5, 1954 in Akron, Ohio. She graduated from Tallmadge High School in 1973. Kathy had a very strong work ethic. She spent many years as a store manager at McDonald's, where she was awarded Regional Manager of the Year for two years. She also worked as a store manager at Wendy's. Most recently, she worked at Bath Creek Estates as a state certified dietary manager. Kathy had a huge heart and was always there for anyone who needed a helping hand. She enjoyed camping, four-wheeling, fishing, and going to cruise-ins with her husband, Dave, with whom she spent 27 years with. Above all, Kathy loved her family.



Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Lois Cole of Tallmadge; aunts, Juanita Heatwall, and Carolyn Owens; brother-in-law, Richard Fowler; mother-in-law, Phyllis Fowler; nephew, Chris Martin; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins.



Left to cherish Kathy's memory are her husband of 17 years, David Fowler; sons, Brian (Emily) Stephens, and Scott (Courtney) Pedone; siblings, Robert (Debbie) Cole, April (Rick) Martin, Jayme Protich, and Ernie (Sonya) Cole; grandchildren, Brandon, Kathleen, Alaina, Harrison, Dylan, Hayden, and Peyton; nieces and nephews, Steve (Sarah-Jane) and Jeff (Stephanie) Fowler, Andy (Wendi), Danny (Stacey), Matt, Cassey (Rob), Mike (Kerra), Julie, Bradley (Alaina), and Jacob; and many cousins and friends.



Friends and family are welcome to visit on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Newcomer, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. A funeral service will take place on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the funeral home, with an hour of visitation prior. Interment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kathy's honor to the Mogadore Fire Department, 135 S. Cleveland Avenue, Mogadore, OH 44260 or to the Mogadore Police Department Association 111 S. Cleveland Avenue, Mogadore, OH 44260.



