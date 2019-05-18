|
|
Katherine
"Kathy" L.
Fowler (Cole)
Katherine L. Fowler (Cole), 64, of Mogadore, passed away suddenly from cancer on May 13, 2019.
Friends and family are welcome to visit on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Newcomer, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. A funeral service will take place on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the funeral home, with an hour of visitation prior. Interment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 18, 2019