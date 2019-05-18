Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Katherine L. Fowler


Katherine L. Fowler Obituary
Katherine

"Kathy" L.

Fowler (Cole)

Katherine L. Fowler (Cole), 64, of Mogadore, passed away suddenly from cancer on May 13, 2019.

Friends and family are welcome to visit on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Newcomer, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. A funeral service will take place on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the funeral home, with an hour of visitation prior. Interment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

To leave a special message for the family and to read the full obituary, please visit www.newcomerakron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 18, 2019
