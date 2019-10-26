|
|
Katherine M. Sunday, 65, passed away while surrounded by her children October 23, 2019 after a brief, but mighty battle with cancer. Katherine was born in Suffield, OH and lived the majority of her adult life in West Akron. Katherine was committed firstly to her children above all. She provided constant love and support regardless of the need. She was also incredibly proud to have become a licensed massage therapist as she truly enjoyed helping others to feel their best. Katherine was an avid animal lover and was honored to provide pet care to those in need. She was very passionate with her involvement in the St. Vincent Adult Choir, Canticum Novum Chamber Choir and Master Singers Chorale. She was a powerful alto who was quick to lend a hand to comfort a newcomer and show them the ropes. Katherine was preceded in death by her father, Leslie Sunday. She is survived by her sons, Aaron and Nathaniel Vengrow; daughter, Danika (Kyle) Quinlan; mother, Mary Sunday; sister, Patty (Bill) Lynch; brothers, Marc (Ann) Sunday and Eric (Michelle) Sunday; along with many nieces and nephews. Finally she is survived by her beloved granddaughter, Evelyn. Calling hours will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, at Ciriello and Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd. in Fairlawn. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 28, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 164 W. Market St., Akron 44303, PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Remembrances should you wish can be made to the per Katherine's request.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019