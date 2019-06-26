Katherine Mary Laria (nee Prack)



Katherine Laria, 87, went peacefully home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on June 22, 2019.



Born in Akron, Ohio on June 24, 1931 to the late Adam and Elizabeth Prack, she resided in the Akron area most of her life and spent the past six years in the Stuart, Florida area.



Katherine graduated from JR Buchtel High School in 1949 and the University of Akron in 1953. After college, she began her teaching career with the Akron Public Schools where she taught for over 30 years, touching the lives of so many elementary students.



She loved books and was an avid reader, enjoyed her trips to Nags Head and California, meeting up with her dear friends and loving her growing family. She was a faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church, Akron, Ohio, for over 60 years and was a member at Fairlawn Lutheran Church until her move to Florida in 2013.



Preceded in death by her parents; former husband, James Laria; brothers, Thomas, Adam G. and John Prack;



Katherine is survived by her loving children; daughter, Julie Zipsir of Port St Lucie, Florida; sons, James (Nancy) of Akron, Jerry (Jenny) of Akron, Jeffery (Michaele) of Charlotte, N.C. and Jon (Margaret) of Boca Raton, Florida. She also is survived by her dearly beloved grandchildren, Kathleen (Phil) Wyatt, Jordan (David) Peralta, Wendy (Wes) Harris,



Jimmy Laria, Jonathan, Sarah and Andrew Laria, and her adorable great-grandchildren, Jackson and Fynn Wyatt, Logan and Mackensie Harris and Sofia Peralta. Also, she leaves behind her sisters, Arlene (James) Carlin of Overland Park, Kansas, Alice (George) Strickler of Bath; sister-in-law, Susan Prack of Munroe Falls; and brothers, William Prack of Doylestown and James



(Jennifer) Prack of Akron. In addition, she leaves many nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held at noon on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Fairlawn Lutheran Church, 3415 W. Market Street, Fairlawn, Oho, officiated by Pastor James Gau. Family and friends may call Monday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon prior to the service. Interment will take place after the service at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Katherine Laria to King School PTA, 805 Memorial Pkwy, Akron, Ohio 44303, Fairlawn Lutheran Church or to . (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 330-867-4141) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary