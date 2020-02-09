Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Katherine O. Traveny

Katherine O. Traveny Obituary
) In loving memory of Katherine O. Traveny, 96, of Akron, Ohio, went to be with the Lord Friday, February 7, 2020. She spent her entire career working at Akron Children's Hospital and was a lifelong member of the South Arlington United Methodist Church. Kay was born in South Point, Ohio on December 29, 1923 to Cummins and Lorene (Faverty) Gannon. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Traveny; son, Steven; brother, Manuel Gannon; sister, Marilyn Manthe. She will be sadly missed by daughter, Marsha (Bill) Haun; son, Gary (Monica) Traveny; grandson, Michael (Jen) Traveny; sister, Elizabeth Harshbarger; brother, Galen (Janet) Gannon; nieces, nephews and friends. Calling hours will be 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12 at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd. Private interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Those who wish may make memorial donations in Katherine's name to Akron Children's Hospital.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 9, 2020
