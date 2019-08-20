Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes - Hudson
19 East Main Street
Hudson, OH 44236
(330) 650-4181
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes - Hudson
19 East Main Street
Hudson, OH 44236
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Country Club of Hudson
2155 Middleton Rd.
Hudson, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHERINE WOODS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHERINE WOODS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KATHERINE WOODS Obituary
Katherine Woods Katherine Woods (nee Dudick, Hunt), age 71, of Streetsboro, OH, formerly of Hudson, OH, Sun City Center, FL, and Calabash, NC, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Daughter of Anne C. Hunt (nee Maher) and Glenn N. Hunt. Beloved wife of John K. Woods; loving mother of Susan M. (Richard) Cropp of Fredericksburg, VA, Thomas M. Dudick II of Parma, OH, and David (Lindsay) Dudick of Hudson, OH; grandmother of Ryan, Emily, and Cameron Cropp and Dylan and Evan Dudick; stepmother to Melissa (Thomas) Johnson of Cuyahoga Falls, OH. Kathy owned Coastal Organizing & Staging Solutions, an organizing and estate sale business in NC. She was a Development Director at the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in Cleveland and was involved in many fund raisers including: The American Diabetes Foundation, The Blossom Women's Committee, The Florida Orchestra Women's Guild, and The Hattie Larlham League of Hudson. Kathy attended Kent State University, pursing a degree in Public Relations, and attended Villa Angela Academy. A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, August 21st from 4-7 PM at JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 19 E. Main Street (On The Square), Hudson, OH 44236 (330-650-4181). A celebration of Kathy's life will also be held on Thursday, August 22nd from 4-7 PM at The Country Club of Hudson, 2155 Middleton Rd., Hudson, OH 44236. Memorial contributions may be made in Kathy's name to the , . www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KATHERINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now