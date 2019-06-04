Kathi L. Armborst (Poulson)



RITTMAN -- Kathi L. Armborst, 60, of Rittman, died Saturday, June 1, 2019 at University Hospital in Cleveland following a period of declining health.



She was born September 4, 1958 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Meredith and Merelyn (Thompson) Poulson.



Kathi expected to live out her life in Utah, instead she married Paul Bernard Armborst and spent her life living in Indiana, Texas, then Indiana again, and finally Ohio.



She developed juvenile rheumatoid arthritis at the age of nine and endured many physical trials as a result. She always had an infectious, positive attitude that caused everyone around her to appreciate and love her. During an early hospital stay in her teen years, she noticed that some patients complained while others did not. She resolved to be a person who did not complain and kept that resolution and her strong faith in a loving Father in Heaven throughout her life. All that knew her will deeply miss her.



Kathi attended the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints and enjoyed board games, making cards, fireworks and going to the zoo and movies.



Surviving is her husband, Paul; father, Meredith; siblings, Deanna (David) Kramer, Greg (Julia) Poulson, Gordon (Julie) Poulson, Steven (Alisa) Poulson, Margery "JJ" (Brian) Thompson, Jeanette (Bill) Shaffer and Spencer (Emily) Poulson; many nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her mother, and sister, Konni Hales.



Services will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, 4411 Windfall Rd., Medina, Ohio with Bishop Michael Hauser officiating. Burial will take place on Monday, June 10 in Indianapolis.



Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Auble-Gillman Funeral Home, 360 W. Sunset Dr., Rittman.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 4, 2019