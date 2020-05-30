) Stoll Kathie (Nethers) Stoll, 65, of Akron, passed away on May 27th, 2020, after an extended illness. She was born in 1955 to Vernon and Kathryn Nethers of Newark, Ohio. She passed away at her home in the loving care of her husband, Barry Stoll, to whom she had been married for nearly 4 1/2 decades. She was preceded in her death by her parents and brother Clifford. Kathie graduated from Newark High School in 1973. After her high school graduation, she went on to Ohio State University where she specialized in insurance as part of her studies in Business Administration. She spent most of her working career with Grange Insurance, from which she retired in 2014. Kathie is survived by her husband Barry, in Akron, four sisters and one brother, as well as two sons, Christopher (and wife Heather) and Jason in Ohio; and a daughter, Michelle in Colorado. She also had eight grandchildren in Ohio as well as a granddaughter in Virginia. Kathie enjoyed travelling around the country, as evidenced by the trips she took with her husband to the states of Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Wyoming, Montana, Texas, Florida, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, and even Canada, to name a few. What Kathie enjoyed most, though, was spending time with family, including her three children and nine grandchildren, as evidenced by the countless photo albums that she'd created. She had considered holidays a special time for enjoying family company. As part of Kathie's enjoyment associated with being around her grandchildren, she particularly enjoyed watching and photographing their action in their sports activities such as baseball, football, softball, and soccer. All of those who knew Kathie knew her for her intense thoughtfulness and compassion for others. Kathie also enjoyed catching up with old friends from school, particularly those from Central Junior High. She was, for years, part of the reunion committee which convened every year to arrange and put on Newark's Central Junior High school reunion gathering. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home. Kathie will be laid to rest at Wilson Cemetery. To sign an online guestbook, please visit: www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 30, 2020.